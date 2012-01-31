RIP Yahoo Finance On Your BlackBerry

Photo: Flickr

Yahoo just announced that it will shut down 10 mobile apps so it can focus on its more successful offerings, TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez reports.Most amusingly, as Perez points out, they’re ending Yahoo Finance for Blackberry — if a finance app isn’t even worth doing on the banker-beloved Blackberry, then what is?



The other nine apps are below:

Yahoo! Meme (iPad and iPhone)

Yahoo! Mim (iPad)

Yahoo! Answers (Android)

Yahoo! AppSpot (Android and iPhone)

Yahoo! Deals (iPhone)

Yahoo! Finance (BlackBerry)

Yahoo! Movies (Android)

Yahoo! News (Android)

Yahoo! Shopping (iPhone)

Yahoo! Sketch-a-Search (iPad and iPhone)

