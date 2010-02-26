RIP Rick Rolling: Gmail Now Embeds YouTube Videos

Google has graduated 6 features from its experimental Labs area into Gmail proper, the company reported this morning.



Most notably, Gmail now automatically embeds YouTube videos that are linked to in emails.

As we warned, this is the end for casual RickRolling in emails to Google’s many users.

(RickRolling is the act of surprising someone with a link to Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”.)

(We suppose those truly dedicated to the art can still pull it off using URL-shorteners.)

Gmail Labs — like Google Labs — lets Google’s engineers release their product tweaks widely without forcing untested features on the masses.

Other features made standard include the “forgotten attachment detector” and autocomplete in Gmail search.

Google also retired 5 unsuccessful experiments.

