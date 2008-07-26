RIP Randy Pausch, College Prof Who Got YouTube To Pay Attention

Randy Pausch, the Carnegie Mellon computer science prof who inspired millions with his “last lecture” video, has died of pancreatic cancer, his family announced Friday morning. He was 47.



Randy’s legacy will live on via “Really Achieving Your Childhood Dreams”, a speech he delivered last September, shortly after being told he had months left to live. The talk, which runs more than an hour, was uploaded to YouTube as “The Last Lecture,” and has since been viewed millions of times.

This version has been viewed more than 3.2 million times over the last seven months, but there are hundreds of other video clips and interviews with Pausch on YouTube with some version of his message. We imagine it will get more than a few more views today.



