Thomas Friedman Forced To Return His $75,000 Speaking Fee

Thomas Friedman is being forced to turn in a $75,000 speaking fee he received for talking to the San Francisco Bay Area’s Air Quality Management District, last weekend, the LA Times is reporting.



The hefty fee given to Friedman raised quite a stink, particularly amongst jealous journalists, and anyone looking to poke at the New York Times. Apparently, the fee is out of bounds within the Times ethical guidebook. Reporters can only get paid from “educational and other nonprofit groups for which lobbying and political activity are not a major focus,” which the Bay Area group is not.

What a rip-off. If we were Friedman, we’d be mad.

