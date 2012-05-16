One Of The Most Influential Spanish-Language Writers, Carlos Fuentes, Has Died

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

You may have noticed the name “Carlos Fuentes” has become the number #2 trending topic on Twitter this afternoon.Why?



Carlos Fuentes was one of the most influential writers in Spanish language literature, an iconic novelist. He died today at the age of 83, according to Mexican news agency EFE.

The winner of UNESCO’s Picasso Gold Medal in 1994, Fuentes counted The Death of Artemio Cruz (1962) and The Old Gringo (1985) among his notable works.

Fuentes’ works carried political undertones. The author frequently touched upon differences in class, as well as race in his home country — particularly relations between Caucasians, mestizos and indigenous peoples.

A jack of many trades, Fuentes dipped his toes in politics numerous times throughout his illustrious career. He served as the Mexican Ambassador to France in 1975, opening the doors of the Mexican embassy in France to refugees, defying Spain’s demands. A vehement critic of U.S. policy in Latin America, he frequently contributed columns on politics and culture to Spanish newspaper El Pais and Mexican paper Reforma. More recently, Fuentes was an advocate of drug legalization to end Mexican Drug War violence.

Mexico President Felipe Calderon used Twitter to express his condolences.

Photo: Twitter/@FelipeCalderon

Calderon’s remarks translate to:

I profoundly lament the death of our beloved and admired Carlos Fuentes, a writer and Mexican of international acclaim. May he rest in peace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.