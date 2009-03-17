Y-Combinator Gets Sequoia Funding

- Nokia to lay off 1,700 worldwide [AP]
- Intel’s “legal arguments are incredibly weak, at best,” says AMD’s top lawyer [WSJ]
- Liberty Media Bought Bulk Of PicksPal For $9.5 Million [paidContent]
- Sequoia Capital Invests In Y Combinator’s New Angel Fund [paidContent]
- South By Southwest Is a Pointless Party [Valleywag]
- Google Puts Ads On Hosted News Stories, Picasa [SEL]
Photo: shareski
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.