Angry Chinese Villagers Riot In Guangdong

Photo: wong646 via 新浪微博

A peaceful riot turned violent earlier on Friday in the town of Wukan (乌坎) in Guangdong.Villagers began protesting on Wednesday over rumours that their farmland was going to be sold by local village officials, reports the AP.



Many photos of the destruction, showing residents overturning vehicles and beating police cars with sticks, have been floating around on Sina Weibo, basically the Chinese version of Twitter.

