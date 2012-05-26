WATCH: This Video Shows The True Scale Of Anti-Immigration Violence In Tel Aviv

We had seen reports this week of anti-African immigrant protests and violence in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, but frankly, until we saw this video we weren’t quite aware of the scale of the protests.



The video, uploaded by an Israeli activist, has the description:

Following a wave of rapes, murders and robberies by illegal African migrants, the Jewish people of South Tel Aviv, Israel, have decided to take on to the streets. Hereby the results of the ensuing rage.



The video begins with anti-immigration speeches, before (around the half way mark) showing the protest turning more violent. A car carrying Sudanese refugees is attacked and stores vandalised. According to reports in Israeli media, some 17 people were detained after the protest.

