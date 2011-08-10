RIOTING CONTINUES: 2,000 Looters Hit Manchester

Manchester city centre under lockdown

Photo: mtattersallitv

It looks like the riots in the UK are hitting their fourth night, and reaching new cities.The Daily Mirror reports that up to 2,000 people are rioting in Manchester, with Reuters reporting that at least one store is on fire.



Tom Brooks Pollack of local paper Manchester Evening News is tweeting live from the scene, sounds like a lot of stores have been looted.

The Guardian is also reporting disturbances in Wolverhampton and West Bromich.

