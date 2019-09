There was a weird, violent riot in the Bristol in the UK last night, after police raided a squatter house that was believed to be housing petro-bombs.



Details are a little sketchy, but eventually people started attacking a TESCO.

According to the BBC, 9 police officers were injured.

Read more at Bristol247.

