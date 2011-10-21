Riots Escalate In Syntagma Square As Greece Prepares To Vote On More Austerity

Protests are escalating in Syntagma Square in Athens, in the lead up to a vote on a new round of austerity measures.
Those austerity measures — including a new round of public sector layoffs — must be passed in order for Greece to receive its next tranche of bailout aid from the EC/ECB/IMF troika.
Check out these pictures from a livecam at http://www.skai.gr/:
Photo: Skai.gr
Photo: Skai.gr
Photo: Skai.gr
