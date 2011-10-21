Riots Escalate In Syntagma Square As Greece Prepares To Vote On More Austerity

Simone Foxman

Protests are escalating in Syntagma Square in Athens, in the lead up to a vote on a new round of austerity measures.

Those austerity measures — including a new round of public sector layoffs — must be passed in order for Greece to receive its next tranche of bailout aid from the EC/ECB/IMF troika.

Check out these pictures from a livecam at http://www.skai.gr/:

greece riots october 2011 4This is just part of the crowd at Syntagma Square right now.

Photo: Skai.gr

greece riots october 2011 1Protestors throw things at police (off-camera)

Photo: Skai.gr

greece riots october 2011 2The police enter and temporarily disperse the crowd.

Photo: Skai.gr

