Riots Escalate In Syntagma Square As Greece Prepares To Vote On More Austerity

Protests are escalating in Syntagma Square in Athens, in the lead up to a vote on a new round of austerity measures.



Those austerity measures — including a new round of public sector layoffs — must be passed in order for Greece to receive its next tranche of bailout aid from the EC/ECB/IMF troika.

Check out these pictures from a livecam at http://www.skai.gr/:

This is just part of the crowd at Syntagma Square right now.

Photo: Skai.gr

Protestors throw things at police (off-camera)

Photo: Skai.gr

The police enter and temporarily disperse the crowd.

Photo: Skai.gr

