African Migrants Rioted In China Today After A Man Died In Police Custody

By now most people watching the geopolitical world will know that Chinese investment (and thus immigration) is becoming a huge deal in Africa. But we hadn’t really been considering African immigration to China until today.



According to Chinese sources cited in Western media, more than 100 migrants in the city of Guangzhou held a protest that stopped traffic today. The protests reportedly began after an African migrant died in police custody on Monday following a disagreement over the sale of an electric bicycle.

Images posted on Weibo paint a chaotic scene. This photo, posted by @ndgz, shows the scale of the protest:

Photo: Weibo

Another photo, posted by @onccnews seems to show migrants fighting with police officers:

Photo: Weibo

China is due to hold a summit for African nations in July, Reuters notes, but the timing of that summit is beginning to look perilous, as anti-foreigner sentiment within the country grows. Shanghai recently began clamping down on illegal foreigners, while a prominent TV host recently wanted on Weibo about the influx of immigrants in the country.

The incident in Guangzhou seems evidence of that growing sentiment — Tea Leaf Nation writes that the reaction on Weibo has been “overwhelmingly” in favour of the police.

Guangzhou is China’s third largest city with over 12 million inhabitants and 200,000 African immigrants — another report released today found that the city ranked poorly in a recent Chinese City Life Quality Report.

