Thousands Protest In California Where 13-Year-Old Playing With Toy Gun Was Shot By Police

Riot police have showed up to a protest in Sonoma County, Calif., where thousands are rallying against the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy killed by police, according to news station KTVU.

Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Andy Lopez last week when they spotted him outside with what they thought was an assault rifle. It turned out that the gun was fake. Andy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has gained national attention, and thousands showed up to the demonstration outside the sheriff’s station Tuesday, NBC Bay Area reports.

Almost 4,000 people liked the Facebook page that advertised the rally.

Photos are embedded below:

Hundreds now gathered at Santa Rosa Jr College to protest killing of 13 yr old Andy Lopez. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/TmGIxOXUGw

— Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandez01) October 29, 2013

Committee for immigrant rights & rep from Mexican Consulate among those consoling family of 13 yr old Andy Lopez pic.twitter.com/GnwN8QdbVE

— Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandez01) October 24, 2013

Sonoma co sheriffs on roof of building during 1,000-person demonstration re: #AndyLopez shooting death. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/pIvssriBEg

— Allie Rasmus KTVU (@arasmusKTVU) October 29, 2013

Santa Rosa police and the District Attorney are investigating the shooting incident, and the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. The deputy who fired the shots has been named as Erick Gelhaus, an Iraq War veteran who has written articles about how to stay alive in dangerous situations.

Deputies reportedly told the 13-year-old boy to drop his weapon. Police say one deputy fired shots as he saw the boy turning toward him with his gun raised, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports.

