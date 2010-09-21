Riot Police On Standby, As Greek Truckers Form Massive Protest Blockade

The news out of Greece continues to suggest that every attempt to reform the economy and liberalize key sectors is being met with serious resistance.



The latest is truck drivers.

Kathemirini:

Truck drivers protesting plans to liberalize their sector kept their vehicles parked along key sections of the national road network yesterday, causing serious traffic disruption, in opposition to the scheduled submission in Parliament today of the controversial draft bill that would open up their profession to competition.

Hundreds of trucks remained parked in long lines on the outskirts of Athens, Thessaloniki and other major cities for the eighth day in a row. The longest blockades were at the Haidari and Elefsina junctions and the Corinth tollgates. Riot police officers remained on standby, on orders from the government to stop truckers from heading into the city centre.

