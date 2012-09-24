Riot Breaks Out At Foxconn Factory

A riot at has broken reportedly broken out a factory owned by Foxconn, the company famous for its production of Apple gadgets.



Ed Flanagan of NBC News reports:

Reports early Monday from China suggest that a mass disturbance or riots may have broken out at a Foxconn factory in the Chinese city of Taiyuan.

It is still unclear what exactly happened, but posts on China’s popular twitter-like service, Weibo, from users in the area show photographs and video of large numbers of police in and around the factory – many in riot gear – blocking off throngs of people.

According to Engadget, the Taiyuan factory processed the back casing of the iPhone 5.

There’s some suggestion that the fracas — which involved up to 2000 people — was the result of a guard hitting a worker.

Chinese corporations have been getting creamed lately on rising costs and slowing top-line sales. Any sign that worker unrest is creating problems (that might require higher pay) will further their pain.

This video is via Engadget.

