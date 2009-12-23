Police Called In To Handle traveller Riot at JFK

Unruly passengers, no doubt pissed off at this past weekend’s weather, began to riot in the Delta terminal at JFK airport today. However, the situation appears to have been quelled.



———————————————-

AP: Police officers have been called in to help with an unruly crowd at the Delta Air Lines terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokesman Steve Coleman said that Delta asked the authority to send in officers Tuesday morning to help with crowd control.

Coleman said the authority also sent in staffers to help with customer assistance, and the situation was resolved within an hour.

Coleman referred further questions to the airline, but Delta did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Many travellers grounded during the weekend’s storm were forced to extend their stay in New York, adding to the busyness of an already packed travel week.

