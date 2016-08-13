Rio organisers fixed a hole in the velodrome bike track with duct tape and cardboard

The Rio Olympics have been filled with problematic examples of how the best materials aren’t readily available at all times. Case in point, racing organisers fixed a hole in the track at the Olympic velodrome with some cardboard and duct tape.

After Dutch cyclist Joost van der Burg crashed during Thursday team sprint event, he left a sizable hole in the track. Pressed for time, organisers covered up the hole with duct tape and cardboard.



According to The Independent, tactics like these are common when a quick fix is required on wooden cycling tracks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.