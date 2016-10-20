Rio Tinto's iron ore shipments have slipped

Rio Tinto’s iron ore mine near Karratha in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. (Photo by Aaron Bunch/Getty Images)

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments from the Pilbara fell 5% to 80.9 million tonnes in the September quarter and are likely to ease further.

Port and rail maintenance work was behind the fall.

Rio Tinto has also revised downwards its 2016 iron ore shipment estimate to between 325 and 330 million tonnes from around 330 million tonnes.

Production guidance remains at between 330 and 340 million tonnes for 2017.

Here’s the production summary for the September quarter:

Source: Rio Tinto



