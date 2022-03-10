Rio Tinto looks to cut all ties with Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war

Rio Tinto has vowed to cut all business ties with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Aaron Bunch/Getty Images)

Rio Tinto will review its partnership agreement with Russian aluminium giant Rusal in Queensland.

However, Rio Tinto may be required to buy out Rusal’s stake in the venture.

The pledge to cut ties with Russia will also affect the company’s Oyu Tolgoi copper-cold mine in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto, one of Australia’s largest mining companies, has launched an urgent review of its partnership agreement with Russian aluminium giant Rusal in Queensland as it seeks to sever all business ties to Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

In the latest high-profile corporate withdrawal from Russia, Rio Tinto on Thursday said it was in the process of “terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business”.

The announcement raises questions about the future of Rio Tinto’s majority-owned Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) in Gladstone, one of Australia’s largest alumina refineries, which is 20 per cent owned by Russia’s Rusal.

The joint-venture agreement between Rio Tinto and Rusal has been placed under immediate review, sources said on Thursday. However, Rio Tinto was expected to face difficulties in unwinding the deal without official sanctions against Rusal or the minority partner’s consent, they added. Rio Tinto may be required to buy out Rusal’s stake in the venture.

Rio Tinto has previously indicated it was confident there were “appropriate structures” in place to ensure operations at the aluminium business would not be disrupted.

The mining giant’s pledge to cut ties with Russia will also affect the company’s giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-cold mine in landlocked Mongolia, which buys fuel and other goods from neighbouring Russia

Confirmation of Rio Tinto’s position on Russia came shortly after Bold Baatar, the miner’s head of copper, indicated at an energy conference in Houston that the company was searching for alternative fuel sources in Mongolia but might be unable to stop buying from Russia altogether.

Russia has been facing mounting economic sanctions from Western governments and a large-scale retreat of foreign firms since launching its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Australian engineering giant Worley on Thursday also said it would follow its big clients in the oil and gas sector by pulling out of Russia, and pledged not to enter into new contracts.

“We are deeply saddened by the events in Ukraine and support the strong response of the international business community withdrawing from Russia,” Worley said in a statement.

The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), a shareholder activism group, said Rio Tinto and Worley should be “commended for taking appropriate action”.

“In the last fortnight, the global push to isolate Putin has escalated at enormous speed,” the ACCR’s Dan Gocher said.

“All Australian companies should sever relationships with companies owned or part-owned by oligarchs aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Rio Tinto shares, which were trading ex-dividend on Thursday, were down 2.3 per cent to $110.64 in the final hour of the session.

This article originally appeared on The Age.