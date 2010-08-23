Top Mining Executive: Commodities Could Hit New Lows If Chinese Growth Slows To A Mere 7%

Photo: Flickr User uniquebuildings (www.flickr.com

How dependent is the commodity world on rapid growth in China?Sydney Morning Herald (via PragCap):



Commodities markets are entering a new age of volatility that could involve dips as low as those seen during the global financial crisis, says the chief executive of Rio Tinto, Tom Albanese.

Mr Albanese predicted a sharp slowdown in China’s trend GDP growth rate to between 6 and 7 per cent for the next decade, overlaid by “higher amplitude” financial market cycles associated with Western economies unwinding their deep imbalances.

“We will see higher levels of volatility – higher highs, lower lows – as we saw over the past two years,” Mr Albanese said.

This is why the markets are on pins and needles regarding every last comment some official in Beijing makes about tightening lending standards, or pushing back against people buying third condos.

