The 52 best pictures of the Rio Paralympics

The Rio Paralympics have now concluded with China leading the way, winning 107 gold medals and 239 medals overall.
Along the way, the games produced some incredible photos.
From Amy Purdy’s walk during the opening ceremony, to the many awesome celebrations and amazing displays of athleticism, here are the best photos of the Rio Paralympics from Getty Images, the Associated Press, and Reuters.
In a move that mirrored the walk by Gisele Bündchen during the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, snowboarder and model Amy Purdy walked across the stage during the opening of the Rio Paralympics.
Jonnie Peacock of Team Great Britain (right) won his second-straight gold medal in the men's 100 meters.
Vanessa Low of Germany poses in front of the scoreboard announcing her world record in the women's long jump.
Silver medalist Hailey Danisewicz (left), Gold medalist Allysa Seely (center), and Bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell (right), all of Team USA, celebrate their medals in the women's triathlon.
Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha of Singapore competes in boccia, a sport similar to bocce for people with severe physical disabilities.
Silver medalist Claire Cashmore of Great Britain (left), gold medalist Katarina Roxon of Canada (center), and bronze medalist Ellen Keane of Ireland (right) celebrate their medals won during the 100-meter breaststroke.
Marc Evers of the Netherlands breaks the surface of the water in the men's 200-meter individual medley.
