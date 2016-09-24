The 52 best pictures of the Rio Paralympics

The Rio Paralympics have now concluded with China leading the way, winning 107 gold medals and 239 medals overall.

Along the way, the games produced some incredible photos.

From Amy Purdy’s walk during the opening ceremony, to the many awesome celebrations and amazing displays of athleticism, here are the best photos of the Rio Paralympics from Getty Images, the Associated Press, and Reuters.

Brazilian swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony Buda Mendes/Getty Images Fireworks go off above Maracana Stadium. Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images In a move that mirrored the walk by Gisele Bündchen during the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, snowboarder and model Amy Purdy walked across the stage during the opening of the Rio Paralympics. Bruna Prado/Getty Images She even danced with a robot. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images A performer on a wheelchair went off a ramp during the opening ceremony. Ueslei Marcelino/Getty Images Daniel Dias of Brazil competes in the men's 200-meter freestyle. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Jody Cundy of Team Great Britain competes in a time trial at the velodrome. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Jonnie Peacock of Team Great Britain (right) won his second-straight gold medal in the men's 100 meters. Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images Lucas Sithole of South Africa and Ymanitu Silva of Brazil hug after competing in wheelchair tennis. Lucas Uebel/Getty Images Kadeena Cox celebrates her gold medal in cycling. Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images Vanessa Low of Germany poses in front of the scoreboard announcing her world record in the women's long jump. Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Silver medalist Hailey Danisewicz (left), Gold medalist Allysa Seely (center), and Bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell (right), all of Team USA, celebrate their medals in the women's triathlon. Buda Mendes/Getty Images He won his second-straight gold medal in the 200 meters. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha of Singapore competes in boccia, a sport similar to bocce for people with severe physical disabilities. Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images Silver medalist Claire Cashmore of Great Britain (left), gold medalist Katarina Roxon of Canada (center), and bronze medalist Ellen Keane of Ireland (right) celebrate their medals won during the 100-meter breaststroke. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Andreas Onea of Austria competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Two wheelchair racers compete in a road race. Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images Terezinha Guilhermina of Brazil prepares for the women's 400 meters. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Visually impaired Paralympians are helped around the track by guides. Lucas Uebel/Getty Images Matija Sloup of Croatia competes in the men's shot put. Lucas Uebel/Getty Images Members of Team USA celebrate winning gold in wheelchair basketball. Vogel/Getty Images Jeff Fabry of Team USA competes in archery. Bruna Prado/Getty Images Marc Evers of the Netherlands breaks the surface of the water in the men's 200-meter individual medley. Buda Mendes/Getty Images Iran wins gold in sitting volleyball. Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images Two racers compete in the wheelchair marathon. Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images Marcel Hug, the 'Swiss Silver Bullet' won gold in the wheelchair marathon. Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images Regas Woods of Team USA competes in the men's long jump. Lucas Uebel/Getty Images The Paralympians pass the torch for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Ricardo Moraes/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.