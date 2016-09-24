The 52 best pictures of the Rio Paralympics

Cork Gaines
Silver medalist Claire Cashmore of Great Britain, gold medalist Katarina Roxon of Canada and bronze medalist Ellen Keane of Ireland celebrate on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Womens 100m BreaststrokeBuda Mendes/Getty Images

The Rio Paralympics have now concluded with China leading the way, winning 107 gold medals and 239 medals overall.

Along the way, the games produced some incredible photos.

From Amy Purdy’s walk during the opening ceremony, to the many awesome celebrations and amazing displays of athleticism, here are the best photos of the Rio Paralympics from Getty Images, the Associated Press, and Reuters.

Brazilian swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the cauldron during the Opening Ceremony

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Fireworks go off above Maracana Stadium.

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

In a move that mirrored the walk by Gisele Bündchen during the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, snowboarder and model Amy Purdy walked across the stage during the opening of the Rio Paralympics.

Bruna Prado/Getty Images

She even danced with a robot.

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

A performer on a wheelchair went off a ramp during the opening ceremony.

Ueslei Marcelino/Getty Images

Daniel Dias of Brazil competes in the men's 200-meter freestyle.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Jody Cundy of Team Great Britain competes in a time trial at the velodrome.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Jonnie Peacock of Team Great Britain (right) won his second-straight gold medal in the men's 100 meters.

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Lucas Sithole of South Africa and Ymanitu Silva of Brazil hug after competing in wheelchair tennis.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Kadeena Cox celebrates her gold medal in cycling.

Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images

Vanessa Low of Germany poses in front of the scoreboard announcing her world record in the women's long jump.

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Silver medalist Hailey Danisewicz (left), Gold medalist Allysa Seely (center), and Bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell (right), all of Team USA, celebrate their medals in the women's triathlon.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

He won his second-straight gold medal in the 200 meters.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha of Singapore competes in boccia, a sport similar to bocce for people with severe physical disabilities.

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Silver medalist Claire Cashmore of Great Britain (left), gold medalist Katarina Roxon of Canada (center), and bronze medalist Ellen Keane of Ireland (right) celebrate their medals won during the 100-meter breaststroke.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Andreas Onea of Austria competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Two wheelchair racers compete in a road race.

Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images

Terezinha Guilhermina of Brazil prepares for the women's 400 meters.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Visually impaired Paralympians are helped around the track by guides.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Matija Sloup of Croatia competes in the men's shot put.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Members of Team USA celebrate winning gold in wheelchair basketball.

Vogel/Getty Images

Jeff Fabry of Team USA competes in archery.

Bruna Prado/Getty Images

Marc Evers of the Netherlands breaks the surface of the water in the men's 200-meter individual medley.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Iran wins gold in sitting volleyball.

Friedemann Vogel/Getty Images

Two racers compete in the wheelchair marathon.

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Marcel Hug, the 'Swiss Silver Bullet' won gold in the wheelchair marathon.

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Regas Woods of Team USA competes in the men's long jump.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

The Paralympians pass the torch for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Ricardo Moraes/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.