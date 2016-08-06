The best moments from the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics

The 2016 Summer Olympics officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony held in Rio’s

Maracana Stadium.

The ceremony began with a celebration of the history of the nation, continued with the traditional parade of athletes and nations, and finished with an incredible fireworks display.

Below we take a look at the most memorable moments from opening night.

The ceremony began with the evolution of Brazil, from a time prior to people, to the arrival of the Portuguese. Elsa/Getty Images There was the transformation of Brazil into an agricultural nation. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images And there was the influx of Japanese. No other country in the world has more people of Japanese descent than Brazil. Jamie Squire/Getty Images That was followed by a modernised Brazil. David Rogers/Getty Images The evolution of Brazil was capped by supermodel Gisele Bündchen walking across the stage as if to represent the peak of Brazilian evolution. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images It seemed like there was a momentary glitch in the Matrix. In reality, the opening ceremony set out to promote a more environmentally friendly nation and world. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images There was a rooster. Clive Mason/Getty Images He was joined by some hands. Christian Petersen/Getty Images At one point, one of the first planes took off. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images It seemingly exited the stadium and flew around Rio. NBC There was a planted tree to represent the reforestation of Brazil. That included a young boy taking a selfie with the tree. Jamie Squire/Getty Images There were plenty of fireworks all night. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Boom! Chris McGrath/Getty Images It was finally time for the parade of athletes. As usual, Greece led the way. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images The refugee team received a thunderous ovation. Paul Gilham/Getty Images Michael Phelps led Team USA. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The back of his jack illuminated. Lars Baron/Getty Images The men's basketball team took a moment to take a selfie. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Iran used archer Zahra Nemati as their flag bearer. A former Paralympian, she qualified for the Rio Olympics this time around. Jamie Squire/Getty Andy Murray led Team Great Britain. He even smiled! Cameron Spencer/Getty Images A view from above. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images The colourful bicycles leading each team were a big hit. Kai Pfaffenbach Tonga's flagbearer was a shirtless and oily taekwondo athlete, Nikolas Taufatofua. Paul Gilham/Getty Finally, it was Brazil's turn, the 208th and last country to be introduced. Paul Gilham/Getty Images More fireworks. Elsa/Getty Images The Olympic rings were created using trees, again to promote the ecosystem. lsa/Getty Images The Brazil flag was raised alongside the Olympic flag. Clive Mason/Getty Images Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, a Brazilian marathoner who won bronze in 2004 after being attacked by a spectator during the race, carried the flame to the cauldron. Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the flame after Pele said he was too ill to attend the ceremony. Clive Mason/Getty Images It's official! The games have begun. Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images Finally, an incredible fireworks display created the Olympic rings. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

