The best moments from the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics

The 2016 Summer Olympics officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony held in Rio’s
Maracana Stadium.
The ceremony began with a celebration of the history of the nation, continued with the traditional parade of athletes and nations, and finished with an incredible fireworks display.
Below we take a look at the most memorable moments from opening night.
The ceremony began with the evolution of Brazil, from a time prior to people, to the arrival of the Portuguese.
Elsa/Getty Images
And there was the influx of Japanese. No other country in the world has more people of Japanese descent than Brazil.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The evolution of Brazil was capped by supermodel Gisele Bündchen walking across the stage as if to represent the peak of Brazilian evolution.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
It seemed like there was a momentary glitch in the Matrix. In reality, the opening ceremony set out to promote a more environmentally friendly nation and world.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
There was a planted tree to represent the reforestation of Brazil. That included a young boy taking a selfie with the tree.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Iran used archer Zahra Nemati as their flag bearer. A former Paralympian, she qualified for the Rio Olympics this time around.
Jamie Squire/Getty
Paul Gilham/Getty
Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, a Brazilian marathoner who won bronze in 2004 after being attacked by a spectator during the race, carried the flame to the cauldron.
Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images
Clive Mason/Getty Images
