The best moments from the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics

Cork Gaines
Rio Olympics opening ceremonyPaul Gilham/Getty Images

The 2016 Summer Olympics officially kicked off on Friday with the opening ceremony held in Rio’s
Maracana Stadium.
The ceremony began with a celebration of the history of the nation, continued with the traditional parade of athletes and nations, and finished with an incredible fireworks display.

Below we take a look at the most memorable moments from opening night.

The ceremony began with the evolution of Brazil, from a time prior to people, to the arrival of the Portuguese.

Elsa/Getty Images

There was the transformation of Brazil into an agricultural nation.

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

And there was the influx of Japanese. No other country in the world has more people of Japanese descent than Brazil.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

That was followed by a modernised Brazil.

David Rogers/Getty Images

The evolution of Brazil was capped by supermodel Gisele Bündchen walking across the stage as if to represent the peak of Brazilian evolution.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It seemed like there was a momentary glitch in the Matrix. In reality, the opening ceremony set out to promote a more environmentally friendly nation and world.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There was a rooster.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

He was joined by some hands.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At one point, one of the first planes took off.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It seemingly exited the stadium and flew around Rio.

NBC

There was a planted tree to represent the reforestation of Brazil. That included a young boy taking a selfie with the tree.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

There were plenty of fireworks all night.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Boom!

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

It was finally time for the parade of athletes. As usual, Greece led the way.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The refugee team received a thunderous ovation.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Michael Phelps led Team USA.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The back of his jack illuminated.

Lars Baron/Getty Images

The men's basketball team took a moment to take a selfie.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Iran used archer Zahra Nemati as their flag bearer. A former Paralympian, she qualified for the Rio Olympics this time around.

Jamie Squire/Getty

Andy Murray led Team Great Britain. He even smiled!

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

A view from above.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The colourful bicycles leading each team were a big hit.

Kai Pfaffenbach

Tonga's flagbearer was a shirtless and oily taekwondo athlete, Nikolas Taufatofua.

Paul Gilham/Getty

Finally, it was Brazil's turn, the 208th and last country to be introduced.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

More fireworks.

Elsa/Getty Images

The Olympic rings were created using trees, again to promote the ecosystem.

lsa/Getty Images

The Brazil flag was raised alongside the Olympic flag.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima, a Brazilian marathoner who won bronze in 2004 after being attacked by a spectator during the race, carried the flame to the cauldron.

Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images

Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima lit the flame after Pele said he was too ill to attend the ceremony.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

It's official! The games have begun.

Morry Gash/Pool/Getty Images

Finally, an incredible fireworks display created the Olympic rings.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

