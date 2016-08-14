Here's what legendary sprinter Usain Bolt eats every day for the Rio Olympics

This weekend, as Olympian Usain Bolt attempts to win all three gold medals in sprinting, it’s not just about what happens on the track — it’s also about what he eats to fuel the finely tuned machine that is his body.

In an interview with GQ, Bolt admitted that while his biggest craving is for hot wings, he usually ignores it and instead thinks very carefully about exactly what his body needs to perform.

“During the day I only eat just enough to have energy for training and to make sure I digest fast enough. But at nights, before I go to sleep, I consume a lot of food,” he told Luke Darby, of GQ. “My coach wants me to eat a lot of vegetables, so I do eat more of that than anything else.”

Broccoli may not be more appealing than hot wings, but it’s apparently one small part of the formula for being the fastest person in the world.

Here’s a complete look at the typical daily diet of Usain Bolt:

