Here are the gold medal favourites for every single event in Rio

We are now just days away from the start of the Summer Olympics in Rio, where 306 gold medals will be given to athletes competing in more than 40 events.

Using odds provided by both Bovada and SkyBet, along with experts’ opinions for those niche sports without odds (the events you will find with no accompanying odds), we compiled a list of every gold-medal favourite in Rio.

Think of this as as must-watch list. Maybe you don’t know a ton about trampoline off the top of your head, but all of a sudden find yourself suddenly watching it, totally enthralled one afternoon.

Using this list, you’ll know who the favourite is (in trampoline, that would be Dong Dong, the defending Olympic champion). And, therefore, you’ll know whom to watch — no matter which event you’ve stumbled upon.

And with that, enjoy the games!

ARCHERY Dean Alberga/World Archery Federation via Getty Images Choi Misun. Men's team event: South Korea, 3/10 Women's team event: South Korea, 17/50 Men's individual: Kim Woojin (South Korea), 8/5 Women's individual: Choi Misun (South Korea), 6/5 BADMINTON Warren Little/Getty Men's doubles: Lee/Yoo (South Korea), 7/5 Women's doubles: Matsutomo/Takahashi (Japan), 9/4 Men's singles: Chong-Wei Lee (Malaysia), 31/20 Women's singles: Xuerui Li (China), 57/20 Mixed doubles: Zhang/Zhao (China), 7/5 BASKETBALL Ethan Miller/Getty Men's: USA, 3/50 Women's: USA, 2/25 BEACH VOLLEYBALL Buda Mendes/Getty Larissa and Talita. Men's: Cerutti/Oscar Schmidt (Brazil), 5/2 Women's: Larissa/Talita (Brazil), 21/10 BOXING (MEN) Warren Little/Getty 49kg (108 pounds): Paddy Barnes (Ireland), 2/1 52kg (114 pounds): Elvin Mamishzada (Azerbaijan), 7/2 56kg (123 pounds): Robeisy Ramirez (Cuba), 11/4 60kg (132 pounds): Albert Selimov (Azerbaijan), 5/2 64kg (141 pounds): Yasniel Toledo, (Cuba) 69kg (152 pounds): Daniyar Yeleussinov (Kazakhstan), 5/2 75kg (165 pounds): Arlen Lopez (Cuba), 5/2 81kg (178 pounds): Julio Cesar La Cruz (Cuba), 8/11 91kg (201 pounds): Evgeny Tishchenko (Russia) +91kg (more than 201 pounds): Joseph Joyce (Great Britain), 3/1 BOXING (WOMEN) Scott Heavey/Getty 51kg (112 pounds): Nicola Adams (Great Britain) 60kg (132 pounds): Katie Taylor (Ireland) 75kg (165 pounds): Claressa Shields (USA) CANOE/KAYAK (FLATWATER) Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Men's canoe singles, 200m: Qiang Li (China), 7/4 Men's canoe singles, 1,000m: Sebastian Brendel (Germany), 2/1 Men's canoe doubles, 1000m: Brazil, 2/1 Men's kayak singles, 200m: Mark de Jonge (Canada), 2/1 Men's kayak singles, 1,000m: Fernando Pimenta (Portugal), 9/4 Men's kayak doubles, 200m: Hungary, 5/2 Men's doubles, 1,000m: Germany, 4/7 Men's kayak fours, 1,000m: Slovakia, 2/1 Women's kayak singles, 200m: Lisa Carrington (New Zealand), 1/5 Women's kayak singles, 500m: Lisa Carrington (New Zealand), 5/4 Women's kayak doubles, 500m: Hungary, 4/7 Women's kayak doubles, 500m: Hungary, 5/4 CANOE/KAYAK (WHITEWATER) Phil Walter/Getty Men's canoe singles, slalom: Benjamin Savsek (Slovakia), 4/1 Men's canoe doubles, slalom: France, 11/4 Men's kayak singles, slalom: Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic), 11/4 Women's kayak singles, slalom: Jessica Fox (Australia), 5/2 CYCLING (MEN) Alex Livesey/Getty Chris Froome won gold in the time trial at the 2012 Olympics in London. Road Race: Alejandro Valverde (Spain), 4/1 Road Time Trial: Chris Froome (GBR), 87/100 BMX: Niek Kimmann (Netherlands), 19/8 Mountain bike cross-country: Nino Schurter (Switzerland), 6/5 Track Keirin: Joachim Eilers (Germany), 13/5 Track Omnium: Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), 21/10 Track Team Pursuit: Great Britain, 37/50 Track Team Sprint: New Zealand, 2/5 CYCLING (WOMEN) Bryn Lennon/Getty Road Race: Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), 33/10 Road Time Trial: Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands), 8/5 BMX: Mariana Pajon (Colombia), 19/5 Mountain Bike cross country: Annika Langvad (Denmark), 5/2 Track Keirin: Kristina Vogel (Germany), 5/2 Track Omnium: Laura Trott (Great Britain), 83/100 Track Team Pursuit: USA, 59/100 Track Team Sprint: China, 2/5 DIVING (MEN) Buda Mendes/Getty Individual 3m Springboard: Cao Yuan (China), 3/2 Individual 10m Platform: Chen Aisen (China), 21/20 Synchronised 3m Springboard: China, 17/100 Synchronised 10m Platform: China, 3/20 DIVING (WOMEN) Warren Little/Getty Shi Tingmao. Individual 3m Springboard: Shi Tingmao (China), 9/20 Individual 10m Platform: Ren Qian (China), 83/100 Synchronised 3m Springboard: China, 2/25 Synchronised 10m Platform: China, 7/100 EQUESTRIAN Alex Livesey/Getty McLain Ward. Team Eventing: Germany, 37/50 Team Dressage: Germany, 59/100 Team Jumping: Germany, 2/1 Individual Eventing: Michael Jung (Germany), 69/100 Individual Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin (Great Britain), 1/1 Individual Jumping: McLain Ward (USA), 13/2 FENCING (MEN) Augusto Bizzi/FIE via Getty Gauthier Grumier (left). Individual epee: Gauthier Grumier (France), 9/4 Individual foil: Alexander Massialas (USA), 5/2 Individual sabre: Kim Jung-hwan (South Korea), 7/2 Team Epee: France, 10/11 Team Foil: USA, 2/1 FENCING (WOMEN) Hannah Peters/Getty Olga Kharlan (right). Individual epee: Rossella Flamingo (Italy), 11/4 Individual foil: Arianna Errigo (Italy), 1/1 Individual sabre: Olga Kharlan (Ukraine), 9/4 Team Epee: China, 15/8 Team Sabre: Russia, 10/11 FIELD HOCKEY Feng Li/Getty Men's: Australia, 41/20 Women's: Netherlands, 87/100 GOLF Streeter Lecka/Getty Bubba Watson leads Team USA in the golf event. Men's: Henrik Stenson (Sweden), 9/2 Women: Lydia Ko (New Zealand), 11/4 GYMNASTICS (MEN'S ARTISTIC) Ian MacNicol/Getty Kohei Uchimura. Individual all-around: Kohei Uchimura (Japan), 1/2 Floor: Kenzo Shirai (Japan), 8/13 Horizontal Bars: Epke Zonderland (Netherlands), 2/1 Parallel Bars: Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine), 9/4 Pommel Horse: Max Whitlock (Great Britain), 6/4 Still Rings: Eleftherios Petrounias (Greece), 11/4 Vault: Se-Gwang Ri (North Korea), 7/4 Team event: Japan, 4/5 GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S ARTISTIC) Maddie Meyer/Getty Simone Biles. All-around: Simone Biles (USA), 4/11 Balance Beam: Simone Biles (USA), 8/13 Floor: Simone Biles (USA), 4/6 Uneven Bars: Yilin Fan (China), 3/1 Vault: Un Yong Hong (North Korea), 2/1 Team Event: USA, 1/20 GYMNASTICS (RHYTHMIC) Richard Heathcote/Getty Yana Kudryavtseva. Team: Russia, 2/5 Individual All-Around: Yana Kudryavtseva (Russia), 4/5 JUDO (MEN) Buda Mendes/Getty Teddy Riner. 60kg (132 pounds): Kim Won-Jin (South Korea), 5/2 66 kg (145 pounds): An Ba-ul (South Korea), 11/10 73kg (161 pounds): An Chang-rim (South Korea), 15/8 81kg (178 pounds): Avtandili Tchrikishvili (Georgia), 15/8 90kg (198 pounds): Mashu Baker (Japan), 9/4 100kg (220 pounds): Elmar Gasimov (Azerbaijan), 2/1 100+ kg (over 200 pounds): Teddy Riner (France), 1/2 JUDO (WOMEN) Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Munkhbat Urantsetseg (right). 48kg (106 pounds): Munkhbat Urantsetseg (Mongolia), 3/1 52kg (115 pounds): Majlinda Kelmendi (Kosovo), 5/2 63kg (139 pounds): Tina Trstenjak (Slovakia), 11/8 70kg (154 pounds): Kim Polling (Netherlands), 11/4 73kg (161 pounds): Dorjsurengiin Sumiyaa (Mongolia), 8/11 78kg (172 pounds): Kayla Harrison (USA), 6/4 78+ kg (over 172 pounds): Yu Song (China), 7/4 MODERN PENTATHLON Buda Mendes/Getty Lena Schoneborn. Men's: Jamie Cooke (Great Britain), 7/2 Women's: Lena Schoneborn (Germany), 15/8 ROWING (MEN) Philipp Schmidli/Getty Pair: New Zealand, -5000 Lightweight four: New Zealand, 21/20 Four: Great Britain, 2/5 Eight: Germany, 27/20 Single sculls: Mahe Drysdale (New Zealand), 13/20 Double sculls: Croatia, 7/100 Lightweight double sculls: France, 21/100 Quadruple sculls: Australia, 83/100 ROWING (WOMEN) Armando Franca - IOPP Pool /Getty Pair: Great Britain, 11/100 Eight: USA, 17/50 Single sculls: Kim Brennan (Australia), 2/5 Double sculls: Lithuania, 13/10 Lightweight double sculls: Netherlands, 6/5 Quadruple sculls: Germany, 9/5 RUGBY Phil Walter/Getty Men: New Zealand, 5/2 Women: Australia, 37/50 SAILING Laurence Griffiths/Getty Rs: X windsurfing, men: Dorian van Rijsselberghe (Netherlands), 37/10 Rs: X windsurfing, women: Bryony Shaw (Great Britain), 2/1 Laser one-person dinghy, men: Tom Burton (Australia), 47/20 Laser one-person dinghy, women: Marit Bouwmeester (Netherlands), 8/5 Finn heavyweight one-person dinghy, men: Giles Scott (Great Britain), 2/5 470 two-person dinghy, men: Australia, 69/100 470 two person-dinghy: Great Britain, 3/2 49er skiff, men: New Zealand, 17/50 49er skiff, women: Brazil, 87/100 Nacra 17 multihull, mixed: France, 31/20 SHOOTING (WOMEN) Lars Baron/Getty Kim Rhode, 37, has medaled in the past five Olympics. 10m air pistol: Wenjun Guo (China), 3/1 25m pistol: Jingjing Zhang (China), 8/13 10m air rifle: Siling Yi (China), 8/11 50m rifle, three positions: Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia), 4/6 Trap: Fatima Galvez (Spain) Skeet: Kim Rhode (USA) SWIMMING (WOMEN) Jeff Curry/Getty 50m freestyle: Cate Campbell (Australia) 1/2 100m freestyle: Cate Campbell (Australia) 17/50 200m freestyle: Katie Ledecky (USA) 13/20 400m freestyle: Katie Ledecky (USA) 1/50 800m freestyle: Katie ledecky (USA) 1/100 100m backstroke: Emily Seebohm (Australia) 13/20 200m backstroke: Emily Seebohm (Australia) +105 100m breaststroke: Lily King (USA) 4/7 200m breaststroke: Rie Kanetou (Japan) 1/1 100m butterfly: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) 1/20 200m butterfly: Franziska Hentke (Germany) 43/20 200m IM: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 1/20 400m IM: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 13/100 4x100m freestyle: Australia 11/100 4x200m freestyle: USA 11/100 4x100m medley relay: Australia 37/50 Open water swim, 10k: Aurielle Muller (Germany) SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING Dan Mullan/Getty Duet: Ishchenko/Romashina (Russia): 1/14 Team: Russia 1/14 TABLE TENNIS Atsushi Tomura/Getty China's Long Ma. Men: Long Ma (China), 27/50 Women: Ding Ning (China), 21/20 Men's Team: China, 7/100 Women's Team: China, 7/100 TAEKWONDO Hannah Peters/Getty Wu Jingyu (right). Men's 5kg (128 pounds): Farzan Ashourzadeh Fallah (Iran), 5/4 Men's 68kg (150 pounds): Aleksey Denisenko (Russia), 5/2 Men's 80kg (176 pounds): Aaron Cook (Moldova), 15/8 Men's +80kg (over 176 pounds): Dimitry Shokin (Uzbekestan), 6/4 Women's 49kg (108 pounds): Wu Jingyu (China), 6/5 Women's 57kg (126 pounds): Jade Jones (Great Britain), 6/5 Women's 67kg (148 pounds): Haby Niare (France), 15/8 Women's +67kg over 176 pounds): Zheng Shuyin (China), 11/4 TEAM HANDBALL Jeff Gross/Getty Men's: France, 6/5 Women's: Norway, 31/20 TENNIS Clive Brunskill/Getty Men's: Novak Djokovic (Serbia), 4/5 Women's: Serena Williams (USA), 6/5 Men's Doubles: Nicolas Mahut/Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) Women's Doubles: Serena Williams/Venus Williams (USA) Mixed Doubles: CoCo Vandeweghe/ Bob Bryan (United States) TRACK & FIELD (MEN) Cameron Spencer/Getty 100m: Usain Bolt (Jamaica), 1/2 200m: Usain Bolt (Jamaica), 17/50 400m: Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa), 91/100 800m: David Rudisha (Kenya), 1/1 1,500m: Asbel Kiprop (Kenya), 27/50 3,000m steeplechase: Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya), 27/50 5,000m: Mo Farah (Great Britain), 3/10 10,000m: Mo Farah (Great Britain), 1/4 Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya), 1/1 110m hurdles: Omar McLeod (Jamaica), 69/100 400m hurdles: Yasmani Copello (Turkey), 49/20 4x100m: Jamaica, 1/2 4x400m: USA, 13/100 20km walk: Wang Zhen (China), 14/5 50k walk: Matej Toth (Slovakia), 29/10 High jump: Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar), 9/5 Long jump: Greg Rutherford (Great Britain), 33/20 Triple jump: Christian Taylor (USA), 1/2 Pole vault: Renaud Lavillenie (France), 1/4 Shot put: Joe Kovacs (USA), 59/100 Discus: Piotr Malachowski (Poland), 83/100 Hammer throw: Pawel Fajdek (Poland), 1/20 Javelin: Thomas Rohler (Germany), 29/20 Decathlon: Ashton Eaton (USA), 1/10 TRACK & FIELD (WOMEN) Patrick Smith/Getty Images 100m: Dafne Schippers (Netherlands), 31/20 200m: Dafne Schippers (Netherlands), 1/2 400m: Allyson Felix (USA), 27/50 800m: Caster Semenya (South Africa), 1/20 1,500m: Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon (Kenya), 4/5 3,000m steeplechase: Hyvin Jepkemoi (Kenya), 87/100 5,000m: Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia), 2/25 10,000m: Almaz Ayana (Ethiopia), 1/4 Marathon: Mare Dibaba (Ethiopia), 16/5 100m hurdles: Brianna Rollins (USA), 2/5 400m hurdles: Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic), 7/4 4x100m: Jamaica, 13/20 4x400m: USA, 17/50 20km walk: Liu Hong (China), 17/50 High jump: Chaunte Lowe (USA), 11/5 Long jump: Brittney Reese (USA), 5/4 Triple jump: Caterine Ibarguen (Colombia), 3/10 Pole vault: Sandi Morris (USA), 6/4 Shot put: Valerie Adams (New Zealand), 69/100 Discus: Sandra Perkovic (Croatia), 7/50 Hammer throw: Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland), 1/20 Javelin: Barbora Spotakova (Czech Republic), 3/2 Heptathlon: Jessica Ennis-Hill (Great Britain), 11/10 TRAMPOLINE Lintao Zhang/Getty Men's: Dong Dong (China) Women's: Li Dan (China) TRIATHLON Buda Mendes/Getty Men: Alistair Brownlee (Great Britain), 4/5 Women: Gwen Jorgensen (USA), 1/2 VOLLEYBALL (INDOOR) Elsa/Getty Men's: Brazil, 31/20 Women's: Brazil, 13/10 WATER POLO Matthias Hangst/Getty Men's: Serbia, 59/100 Women's: USA, 59/100 WEIGHTLIFTING (MEN) Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty 56kg (123 pounds): Yun Choi Om (North Korea) 1/2 62kg (137 pounds): Lijun Chen (China), 1/12 69 kg (152 pounds): Zhiyong Shi (China), 4/9 77 kg (170 pounds): Xiaojun Lyu (China), 4/11 85 kg (187 pounds) Kianoush Rostami (Iran). 10/11 94 kg (207 pounds): Sohrab Moradi (Iran), 4/7 105 kg (231 pounds): Ruslan Nurudinov (Uzbekistan), 8/15 105+ kg (over 231 pounds): Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia), 1/1 WEIGHTLIFTING (WOMEN) Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Tatiana Kashirina. 48kg (106 pounds): Hou Zhihui, (China) 53kg (117 pounds): Hsu Shu-Ching, (Taiwan) 58k (128 pounds): Kuo Hsing-Chin, (Taiwan) 63 kg (139 pounds): Tima Turieva, (Russia) 69 kg (152 pounds): Xiang Yanmei, (China) 75kg (165 pounds): Lidia Valentin, (Spain) 75+ kg (over 165 pounds): Tatiana Kashirina, (Russia) WRESTLING (FREESTYLE) Feng Li/Getty Jordan Burroughs after winning gold in 2012. Men's 57kg (126 pounds) : Hassan Rahimi (Iran), 4/1 Men's 65kg (143 pounds): Frank Chamizo (ITA), 5/4 Men's 74kg (163 pounds): Jordan Burroughs (USA), 1/1 Men's 86kg (190 pounds): Selim Yasar (Turkey) Men's 97kg (214 pounds): Kyle Snyder (USA), 13/8 Men's 125kg (276): Taha Akgul (TUR), 11/10 Women's 48kg (106 pounds): Eri Tosaka (Japan), 4/5 Women's 53kg (117 pounds): Saori Yoshida (Japan), 1/2 Women's 58kg (128 pounds): Kaori Icho (Japan), 4/9 Women's 63kg (139 pounds): Soronzonboldyn Battsetseg (Mongolia), 13/8 Women's 69kg (152 pounds): Zhou Feng, (China) Women's 75kg (165 pounds): Adeline Grey (USA), 11/10 WRESTLING (GRECO) Cameron Spencer/Getty 59kg (130 pounds): Hamid Souryan Reihanpour (Iran) 66 kg (146 pounds): Tamas Lorincz (Hungary) 75kg (165 pounds): Mark Madsen (Denmark) 85 kg (187 pounds): Zhan Beleniuk (Ukraine) 98 kg (126 pounds): Artur Aleksanyan (Armenia) 130kg (287 pounds): Miljan Lopez (Cuba) Now check out where all the athletes are staying Buda Mendes/Getty Here's what Rio's 'uninhabitable' Olympic Village looks like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.