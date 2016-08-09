Olympians are forbidden from peeing sideways and fishing in Rio bathrooms

Harry How/Getty Images No word on whether athletes in Rio are allowed to urinate the way these Canadians did during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Every four years, Olympic athletes get excited because they get to do sports in another country and have a lot of people watch them do it.

But when they get there, they sometimes find out that the rules are harsh. During this year’s Rio Olympics, for example, many Russians found out that doping is not allowed, for example.

Also forbidden? Using a fishing pole in a toilet, peeing sideways in urinals, and crouching on the toilet rim like the floor is lava, according to signs posted in bathrooms in Olympic Village.



Several Olympians have gone to Rio and were surprised to find these signs in the bathroom. As Elena Donne, the United States-based basketball player, commented in the Instagram photo above: “Guess I won’t be toilet fishing today ????.”

Wrestler Jordan Burroughs, too, is surprised at the bathroom warning.

No upperdeckers. No fishing. No peeing like a dog. Got it. Here’s our bathroom warning in Rio. ???? pic.twitter.com/T4lsBXrb8B

— Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) August 8, 2016

Longtime Olympic observers will note that strict bathroom rules are nothing new. In the 2014 Sochi Olympics, athletes were forbidden from splashing a lot when they peed and from badly doing a split while raising a fish in the air with your right fist.

