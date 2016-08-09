A French fencer's cell phone fell out of his pocket during a match

Youtube/NBC Sports Fencer Enzo Lefort and his now-infamous phone.

We’ve all dropped our phones in unfortunate places: the footpath, a flight of stairs, a toilet bowl. But nothing compares to dropping your phone on the floor while the world watches you compete in the Olympic Games.

That’s what happened to French fencer and second-time Olympian Enzo Lefort, 24, on Sunday, when he faced off against German opponent Peter Joppich. In the midst of the match, Joppich’s moves knocked Lefort slightly off balance. At that moment, his phone popped out of his pocket and landed on the floor. Lefort quickly retrieved the device and handed it to his coach before continuing to fight.

You can’t see facial expressions through fencing masks, but we’re guessing Lefort looked straight-up mortified. Even worse: He ended up losing the bout.

Watch the entire video right here:

