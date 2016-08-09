An Argentinian golfer is in danger of missing the Olympics because an airline lost his golf clubs

Argentinian golfer Emiliano Grillo appears to be in danger of missing out on the Olympics after his golf clubs failed to show up in Rio.

Grillo took to Twitter on Monday, calling out American Airlines for his misplaced luggage, hoping they can find his clubs and get them to him in time for the beginning of the Olympic golf tournament, which begins Thursday morning.

Maybe the most worrisome part of this is that there are several places that the clubs could be. According to Grillo’s Twitter account, they could either be in different parts of the United States, or in Brazil’s biggest city:

@AmericanAir delays, rerouting and 20+ calls can’t find my golf bag. I am going to miss my chance to compete in the Olympics. @Rio2016

— Emiliano Grillo (@GrilloEmiliano) August 8, 2016

@AmericanAir seriously, find me a human in JFK, MIA, or Sao Paolo that can physically look for my bag and confirm where it is and send it.

— Emiliano Grillo (@GrilloEmiliano) August 8, 2016

American Airlines did respond that they have “a team of folks” working on finding his clubs.

Grillo is scheduled to tee off at 6:30 am on Thursday.

UPROXX.com perhaps puts it best by saying, “Not being able to golf because an airline lost your clubs would be an almost impossibly cruel turn of events.” So cruel.

