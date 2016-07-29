Athletes are stuck in shoddy Rio apartments -- here's the luxury yacht where Olympic leaders are staying

While this year’s Olympic athletes stay in

“uninhabitable” apartments, Olympics bigwigs will be living large on a luxury yacht.

The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Getaway is taking a 40-day break from its usual cruising schedule to serve as housing for corporate sponsors, members of the International Olympic Federation, the National Organising Committees, the Rio Host Committee and other important guests, USA Today reports.

This ship has already been chartered as a floating hotel once before: In 2014, it was docked in New York City and dubbed the “Bud Light Hotel” for Superbowl XLVII.

The ship’s promotional video reveals a whole menu of high-class amenities, including water slides, spas, zip lining, mini golf, luxury suites, and live theatre “performed at venues you thought only existed on Broadway.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

See more photos of the ship’s luxury features at USA Today.

NOW WATCH: The largest cruise ship ever built has a bar where robots serve drinks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.