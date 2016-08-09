Many of your favourite athletes are on Tinder at the Olympics

Some of your favourite athletes at the Rio Olympics are looking for love on Tinder.

SportsSwipe, which has documented athletes at major sporting events on Tinder in the past, started a new Instagram account called RioSwipe dedicated to all the Olympiad athlete accounts on Tinder in Rio, first spotted by Vocative.

Though INSIDER has not been able to independently verify whether all of these accounts are the real deal, they include some big names, including from Team USA.

It’s really no surprise that some of the most impressive and in-shape people in the world would be interested in finding each other on Tinder. And at least one name from the SportsSwipe page seems to be legit — Team USA swimmer Ryan Lochte told GQ back in June that he had recently joined Tinder.

Here’s his full profile, though his pictures do not include a shot of his new hairdo:



There are a few other Team USA athletes on the dating app, including Joe Kovacs, a track and field athlete:



Kassidy Cook, a diver for Team USA.



Here’s Michael Hartfield, who is an American track and field athlete specializing in the long jump:



And even professional golfer Rickie Fowler:



It’s not just team USA. There’s Brazil’s track and field sprint athlete, Rosângela Santos.



And Italian rower Giuseppe Vicino.



As well as Deon Lendore, a Trinidadian sprinter who has a sponsorship with Puma:



And there’s many more. You can see the full list on SportsSwipe’s Instagram page.

This is not the first time SwortsSwipe has been documenting athlete hook ups — the team explained to Vocative that they have previously found out who was on Tinder for the Tour de France, 2015 World Championships in Athletics in Beijing, as well as the Winter X Games.

And if these athletes do find love (or something more short term) in Rio, at least they will be safe — a record 450,000 condoms will be distributed to athletes in the Olympic Village at this year’s Rio games. That’s 42 condoms per athlete.

But at least according to Lochte, there’s not a lot of time for extracurricular activities.

“One good thing about [Team] USA is that we have this code of conduct,” he told GQ. “So once you sign this code of conduct you have to be in your bed by a certain time. You can’t have girls in a guy’s room or guys in a girl’s room. No alcohol. You’re there to compete, you’re not there to party.”

NOW WATCH: These are the 3 oldest people to ever compete in the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.