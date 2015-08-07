What Brazil's $10 billion Olympic venues look like one year before the games

In April 2014, a senior Olympic official called Rio de Janeiro’s preparations for the 2016 Olympics the “worst ever.”

Sixteen months later, 365 days before the Opening Ceremony, Rio mayor Eduardo Paes announced that all projects were on schedule.

“We are literally making a miracle happen here,” he said.

Given what we saw at the Sochi Olympics (where hotels weren’t finished by the start of the games) and the 2014 World Cup (where a few stadiums in Brazil barely made it in under the wire), there’s still some worry that Rio won’t be ready when the games begin a year from now.

The country spent $US10.2 billion building and renovating 31 venues for the Olympics, Globo reports, though only $US3.8 billion of that was publicly funded, according to the mayor. The games will be split between four clusters: the main hub in Barra (where the Olympic Park will be), Maracana (where the Opening Ceremony will be), Deodoro (the inland hub), and Copacabana (the base for water sports).

Brazil says the venues will be 100% completed. With a year to go, where’s what they look like.

About 50 minutes away is the Deodoro Cluster, which will host everything from whitewater rafting to shooting to BMX.

