The water in the Olympic diving pool is blue again

Order has been restored to the Rio Olympics.

The water in the diving pool is blue again.

After nearly a week of mysteriously green water, brought to a head when officials had to close the pool because the water smelled “like a fart,” the water in the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center is back to normal.

On Saturday, officials said they would drain the pool after they were unable to restore its blue coloration. It seems to have done the job.

British diver Tonia Couch posted a photo on Twitter noting the change in colour.

Women’s individual soon and the water isn’t green anymore ???????????? pic.twitter.com/F9whIZzTOo — tonia couch (@toniacouch) August 15, 2016

Several other reports noted the change, too.

The diving pool is blue again and Team Ireland’s @OliverDingley goes now for the first of 6 dives today ☘????☘ pic.twitter.com/SiUWLkuH5e

— Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) August 15, 2016

Here was the water on Wednesday, when the water polo pool also began to turn green.

According to a report from the New York Times, a maintenance worker had mistakenly poured hydrogen peroxide into the pools, thus neutralising the chlorine and allowing algae to grow.

While Rio officials were unable to fix the situation, they maintained that the water was not dangerous to swimmers, and thus far, aside from a few complaints of itchy eyes, there haven’t been any serious issues.

