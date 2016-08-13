Rio official had a mind-boggling explanation for why the green diving pool hasn't been fixed

The Olympic diving pool is still green, and Olympic officials still don’t know what caused the gross discoloration.

On Friday, Rio officials reportedly closed the pool following complaints that the entire facility “smelled like a fart.” Some divers have complained about itchy eyes, though officials insist that there is no medical risk, despite the murky water.

Still, days after officials said they had figured out the problem, the water remains a problem.

Why?

Here’s what Rio official Mario Andrada had to say and it’s a head-scratcher:

That’s … not promising!

Andrada went on to explain that they didn’t correctly prepare for the number of athletes using the pool.

“The alkaline levels went up because we had a far bigger number of athletes, so we didn’t use as many chemicals as we should,” Andrada said, according to Yahoo. “We made a little mistake.”

“We know how many athletes will be here,” he added. “But it’s not a scientific thing: What’s the impact on the pool on a given day. It’s impossible to figure out X amount of athletes using pool in X amount of minutes in the pool produce this specific thing.”

In the end, none of these quotes feel especially helpful. Nor do they change the fact that the water remains green.

