Reports Of Deaths After Building Collapses In Rio

A multistory building in central Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, has collapsed, AFP reports.



We haven’t heard official numbers on deaths but it seems at least one is dead and 11 are missing according to CNN reports.

It appears that the disaster could have been the result of an explosion — reports suggest that there is a strong smell of gas at the scene.

Footage taken from local TV networks shows streets covered in dust and some fires amongst the debris.

WATCH:

