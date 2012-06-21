23 Ways The World Has Changed Since The First Environmental Summit In Rio

Photo: UNEP Report 2011
20 years after the first Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, world leaders, policy experts and environmentalists are in Brazil for the Rio+20 United Nations Conference on sustainability. The world has seen some big environmental changes over the past two decades, including rapid population growth, land degradation and biodiversity loss.
In 2011, the United Nations Environment Program prepared a report to illustrate how the planet has transformed since 1992. We’ve highlighted the most fascinating trends.
The number of megacities (cities with at least 10 million people) has more than doubled since 1990. Tokyo is still the largest megacity with nearly 37 million people, more than Canada's total population
The number of mobile phone users has increased from 23 million to 5.4 billion; the number of Internet users has increased from 10 million to 2 billion
The rising price of oil has led to an investment boom in the Alberta Oil Sands (an estimated $40 billion was invested in 2010 alone)
