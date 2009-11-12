Rio De Janeiro Has 'Biggest Concentration Of Billion Dollars In Investment Per Square Kilometer'

A recent investment study by FIRJAN of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro found that the area is about to experience a massive influx business investment, one that could rival any other place in the world in terms of dollars per square kilometer.



The Olympics will help of course, but it is far from the primary driver. Actually, as shown to the right in a pic from the report, Rio will be driven by Petrobas investment

New York Times: An August 2009 study, “Decision: Rio Investments 2010-2012,” published by the Rio de Janeiro State Federation of Industries, predicted that public and private investment would pump $60.3 billion into the state over the next three years, not counting the additional $14.2 billion budgeted for the 2016 Olympic Games.

“I would dare to say that, probably, we have the biggest concentration of billion dollars in investment per square kilometer in the world,” said Cristiano Prado, the author of the industry federation’s study. “And more will come together with the Olympic Games in the next years.”

The original report mentioned can be found below. They’ve even put together Google Maps breaking down their analysis, and have a promotional video for those interested in a quicker run down.

