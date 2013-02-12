Dazzling Photos From The Carnival Celebration In Rio

Photo: AP Photo

Each year before Lent, millions of people descend on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to celebrate Carnival.They don extravagant costumes, play music, and dance until they’re exhausted. Samba schools train all year long to perfect their routines and perform in the Carnival parade inside the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí, built just for this occasion.



There are Carnival celebrations all over the world, but there’s no doubt that the biggest and best celebration takes place in Rio de Janeiro.

The wild celebration began on Saturday and will end tomorrow, on Fat Tuesday.

