Dazzling Photos From The Carnival Celebration In Rio

Each year before Lent, millions of people descend on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to celebrate Carnival.They don extravagant costumes, play music, and dance until they’re exhausted. Samba schools train all year long to perfect their routines and perform in the Carnival parade inside the Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí, built just for this occasion.
There are Carnival celebrations all over the world, but there’s no doubt that the biggest and best celebration takes place in Rio de Janeiro.
The wild celebration began on Saturday and will end tomorrow, on Fat Tuesday.
More than 200 samba schools parade in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators inside the Sambadrome.
Each samba school competes to outdo the next, with extravagant floats, costumes, dance routines and music.
Each school can have six to eight floats and up to 4,000 revelers, who are usually people from the same Rio neighborhoods.
Thousands of women dress in barely-there costumes, with elaborate feather head-dresses, high heels and not much else. Many of these women are competing for the coveted title of Queen of the Carnival.
