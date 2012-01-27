This CCTV Video Of Last Night's Building Collapse In Brazil Is Completely Terrifying

The incredible force of last night’s building explosion and collapse in Rio shows the terrifying force at work in the accident.



Latest figures show that 18 people were injured and 3 people died. We figure that number would have been much higher but thankfully the buildings housed offices that were largely empty at the time of the explosion.

WATCH:

