"Rio" Beats "Scream 4" With $40 million

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE



1) Rio $40 million

2) Scream 4 $19.3 million

3) Hop $11.2 million

4) Soul Surfer $7.4 million

5) Hanna $7.3 million

6) Arthur $6.9 million

7) Insidious $6.9 million

8) Source Code $5.5 million

9) The Conspirator 3.9 million

10) Your Highness $3.9 million

The headline news for box office watchers this weekend is that it’s the first to end the slump. Ticket totals had been averaging below the previous year’s take most every weekend this year so far. The estimated $139 million haul is well above the same weekend last year which topped out at $119 million.

Rio was the unsurprising big winner at the US box office this weekend with a $40 million take, right on track with the estimates going into Friday. The tropical bird film earned another $53 million overseas. Add that to its initial $80 million already earned (it had been released in some international markets prior to its US debut) and the birds have managed to rack up an impressive $168 million so far. Not bad!

Meanwhile, Scream 4 was projected to do around $27 million but did not perform as well as expected. Coming in at just under $20 million, Scream 4 is going to struggle to even match the $89 million that its predecessor made in total. Interestingly, 46% of the attendees were over 25 years old making it an older-skewing audience than your average horror film. It seems many of those who turned out opening weekend were already fans of the series and perhaps it is not attracting new fans. To that point, some have wondered if the R-rating kept the traditional horror audience, young men, out of the theatres.

I continue to be surprised by the performance of Soul Surfer which rode its wave to $7.4 million besting even Hanna by a hair.

The Conspirator managed to crack the top 10 and sneak its way to #9, which I did not expect. The per theatre averages were $5,500 which is OK but not great. I think this one has legs though and should (maybe?) be able to make back its $25 million budget eventually. I think it sounds pretty nifty.

To wrap things up, we’ll check in with Atlas Shrugged: Part 1 which pulled in $1.7 million. Will parts 2 and 3 ever get made? Who knows! The reviews were generally dismissive to outright pans, but enough Objectivists turned out for a per theatre average of $5,608. Did anyone see this? If so, please let me know in the comments because I’m dying to know what you thought.

Rio was released April 15th, 2011 and stars Karen Disher, Jason Fricchione, Sofia Scarpa Saldanha, Leslie Mann, Kelly Keaton, Jesse Eisenberg, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lynch. The film is directed by Carlos Saldanha.

Scream 4 was released April 15th, 2011 and stars Lucy Hale, Roger Jackson, Shenae Grimes, Dane Farwell, Anna Paquin, Kristen Bell, Aimee Teegarden, Brittany Robertson. The film is directed by Wes Craven.

Source Code was released April 1st, 2011 and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan, Vera Farmiga, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Arden, Cas Anvar, Russell Peters, Brent Skagford. The film is directed by Duncan Jones.

The Conspirator was released April 15th, 2011 and stars Norman Reedus, James McAvoy, Robin Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, Alexis Bledel, Justin Long, Danny Huston, Kevin Kline. The film is directed by Robert Redford.

Soul Surfer was released April 8th, 2011 and stars AnnaSophia Robb, Dennis Quaid, Helen Hunt, Carrie Underwood, Craig T. Nelson, Sonya Balmores, David Chokachi, Chris Brochu. The film is directed by Sean McNamara.

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1 was released April 15th, 2011 and stars Taylor Schilling, Paul Johansson, Michael O’Keefe, Edi Gathegi, Grant Bowler, Matthew Marsden, Jsu Garcia, Patrick Fischler. The film is directed by Paul Johansson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.