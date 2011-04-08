WATCH: Anne Hathaway Might Host The Oscars Again -- And A New Poll Says Viewers Liked Her Twice As Much As Franco

A poll out today says 50 per cent of people would watch Anne Hathaway host the Oscars again.



But only 26 would want to see James Franco reprise his role.

Actually, those numbers seem great when you consider the barrage of critical anger that rained down on the pair following the show.

While Franco has been a little spastic while addressing the reaction, Hathaway appears to have taken it in stride.

She appeared on “Today” this morning to promote her new animated flick, “Rio,” and talked with Matt Lauer about being branded as an Oscars failure.

When Lauer asked if she’d do it again, Hathaway gamely answered, “Why not?”

But her face suggested she’d rather have a root canal.

Maybe the support from this poll will change that.

Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.