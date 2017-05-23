The Rio Olympics made 'green' medals for the 2016 games, and they're reportedly falling apart

Just months after the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Olympic Committee and Rio organisers have run into a new problem — the medals are falling apart.

According to a report from AFP, medal-winners from the games have complained that their medals, which were made of recycled materials, have “either suffered unsightly staining or had the covering fall away.”

According to the report, about six or seven per cent of the 2,021 medals handed out have run into problems, mostly with silver medals.

AFP reports that the IOC and Rio organisers are working together to either repair or replace the medals.

Now, in addition to the dilapidated venues, the Olympic organisers are repairing the prizes.

