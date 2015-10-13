Rinspeed's self-driving sports concept car comes with its own drone

Rinspeed’s latest concept car is taking almost every futuristic tech gadget and combining it into one automobile.

Know as the Ʃtos, the car comes with self-driving technology, a drone with its own landing pad, and a Siri-like “personal assistant” to help provide entertainment and perform other tasks.

When the car is in autopilot mode, the steering wheel folds up and retracts into the dashboard. The wheel’s ability to disappear — as if by the “power of magic” the automaker writes in their press release — highlights the notion that complete automation without driver interference is the future of driving. The car’s self-driving system will be capable of learning too.

Ʃtos is Rinspeed’s 22nd concept car, but it’s the first to debut outside of Rinspeed’s Swiss “innovation lab.” The concept car can be seen at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 6-9.

“The major and especially the disruptive innovations in future automotive engineering will come from the digital realm,” Frank Rinderknecht, founder and CEO of Rinspeed, stated in the press release. “That is why all major manufacturers and suppliers are now present at the CES Consumer Electronic Show.”

The car’s drone can sit comfortably on a launch pad that is included on that back of the vehicle.

“The many benefits this offers are evident: For example, it could fetch a bouquet of flowers the driver ordered online and even deliver it directly to the lucky recipient,” Rinderknecht said in the company statement, adding that it can also take video of the driving experience.

Rinspeed The interior of Rinspeed’s concept car.

The car also has Harman Connected Car technology, which helps with tasks like navigation, playing music, and making calls.

There are no other details on the drone’s technology or how the car’s autopilot system will work, but will likely share more details at CES.

