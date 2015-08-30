These 18 photos taken by Ringo Starr show how The Beatles liked to chill and cut-up behind the scenes

Copyright © Ringo Starr There’s a reason why Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney look surprised in this photo.

The Beatles were constantly photographed by professionals and obsessive fans alike, but they liked to take their own snapshots, too.

Drummer Ringo Starr especially loved taking photos.

During the group’s glory days, Starr was active behind the lens, capturing candid moments on tour, backstage, and in the studio.

His work has been catalogued in a new book, “PHOTOGRAPH,” which contains over 250 extremely rare and never-before-seen photographs taken by the world-famous drummer.

Published by Genesis Publications, the book will go on sale September 21st. “There’s a lot of pictures in this book, shots of ‘the boys’ that only I could have taken,” says Starr in the introduction.

Take a peek at the highlights below, as well as some of Starr’s musings from the book.

