Women Are Actually Buying This Cocktail Ring That Lights Up When Someone Texts You

Earlier this week we reported on Ringly, the wearable tech that comes in the form of a cocktail ring. The ring lights up when you have a new text, email, or push notification.

Now Betabeat is reporting that after its launch, the product saw massive success, exceeding its pre-sale goal of $US60,000 less than eight hours after its June 10th launch.



Ring pricing starts at $US145 for a limited time and the rings come in various colours. Ringly offers a referral program. When 10 of your friends buy a Ringly, yours is free.

Once you connect the ring to your smartphone through the Ringly app, you customise your notifications.

“You can even customise notifications for certain people — if you wanted, for example, to only have Ringly light up when your significant other is calling, you could do that,” Business Insider’s Madeline Stone reported earlier this week.

Blinking lights and vibration patterns are adjustable, as well as which apps you want to receive notifications from.

