Ringleader Scores IAC Mobile Ad Deal (IACI)

NY-based mobile ad firm Ringleader Digital has signed a one-year deal to serve and sell mobile ads for IAC (IACI). Ringleader will sell mobile ads for 33 of IAC’s companies, including Match.com, Evite, Citysearch, etc., but excluding Ask.com. It will also serve up mobile ads that IAC has sold in-house or through other ad networks.



IAC’s Rich Stalzer says the sites will account for about 5 million ad impressions at the beginning of the deal, but that IAC is rapidly building out its mobile Web sites. Stalzer declined to say which companies Ringleader beat out for the deal, but competitors include Admob, AOL’s (TWX) Third Screen Media, etc.

