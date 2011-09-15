FINALLY, FALL TV: Here's Your Complete Guide To The Season's New Shows

At long last (and it felt extra-long, this summer, didn’t it?), TV is back.



The season kicked off tonight with the premiere of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s “Ringer.”

And from here on out, we’re in for a flurry of flight attendants, Playboy bunnies, 22nd-century sci-fi, surveillance paranoia, and girl-on-girl comedy.

Mario Lopez and his dimples will try to keep things light as polarising stars like Snooki and Kim Kardashian come face to face with people sick to death of them. Premieres Wednesday, 9/14 at 8 p.m. on CW. Exhausted new parents Will Arnett and Christina Applegate adjust to life after baby as friend Maya Rudolph keeps remind them how often life before baby was. Adding to the charm and the realistic exhaustion? Arnett, Applegate and Rudolph all have little tykes of their own. Premieres Wednesday, 9/14 at 10 p.m. -- then moves to Wednesdays at 8 p.m. -- on NBC. It's yet another British export, but 'Free Agents' stars two incredibly likable American actors: Hank Azaria and Kathryn Hahn. They play recently divorced co-workers who will have to face the ups and downs of also having feelings for one another. Think 'Friends With Benefits' for grownups. Premieres Wednesday, 9/14 at 10:30 p.m. -- then moves 8:30 p.m. -- on NBC. Witches are the new vampires in this drama -- Britt Robertson she has voodoo powers and joins an underground society. Premieres Thursday, 9/15 at 9 p.m. on CW. Kat Dennings (of 'Thor' and 'The 40 Year-Old Virgin' fame) and Beth Behrs star as down-on-their-luck waitresses in the borough. Whitney Cummings (who also stars on NBC's 'Whitney' this fall) and Michael Patrick King 'Sex and the City' produce. Premieres Monday, 9/19 at 9:30 p.m. -- then moves to 8:30 p.m. -- on CBS. Deschanel answers a Craigslist ad after a disastrous breakup and ends up with three male roommates who vow to make her more dateable.

Premieres Tuesday 9/20 at 9 p.m. on FOX. Simon Cowell is back -- and so is Paula Abdul. Their long awaited 'American Idol' killer is staffed by singer Nicole Scherzinger and record czar L.A. Reid (far right) as well as host Steve Jones. And Cowell's made no bones about the fact that he's out to satisfy anyone who's missed the mean in the new, J-Lo-ized 'Idol.' Premieres Wednesday, 9/21 at 8 p.m. on FOX. This femme fatale take on The Count of Monte Cristo finds Emily VanCamp in the Hamptons, where she purports to be looking for love. Really, she's out to avenge the murder of her father. Premieres Wednesday, 9/21 at 10 p.m. on ABC. This time the storied franchise is set in Miami and Kelly gets backup from Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh. Premieres Thursday, 9/22 at 8 p.m. In this highly-anticipated CBS drama (not least of all because it returns Michael Emerson of 'Lost' to his the viewing public), Emerson and Jim Caviezel work to stop crimes before they happen through the mounting of a sweeping surveillance system. Premieres Thursday, 9/22 at 9 p.m. on CBS. We've already beat up on this show, but the show is going on -- so we'll wish Cummings, Chris D'Elia ('Glory Days') and the everyday-girl humour luck and hope this is one of those 'the pilot sucked, but it's gotten so much better, I swear' situations. Premieres Thursday, 9/22 at 9:30 on NBC. This NBC drama about an underdog female detective aims to prove what a seriously great actor can do for the procedural format. Premieres Thursday, 9/22 at 10 pm on NBC. The CBS drama has a juicy hook: a doctor is visited by the ghost of his dead ex-girlfriend, and she directs him to those most in need. But the network had us at 'Patrick Wilson, every Friday.' Premieres Friday, 9/23 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Set in the 1960s, 'Playboy Club' follows the lives the bunnies who get into trouble with men -- and the mafia. Amber Heard stars as a club standout, Eddie Cibrian as a sketchy lawyer. Premieres Sunday, September 25 at 10:00. Call it the 'Mad Men' of the sky. Christina Ricci, Kelli Garner, Margot Robbie and Karine Vanasse play young women with the best job of the decade -- a stewardess spot at an iconic airline. Premieres Sunday, 9/25 at 10 p.m. on ABC. The sci-fi drama, which follows a family going back to prehistoric times to save the human race, stars Jason O'Mara and Stephen Lang. Steven Spielberg executive produces. Premieres Monday, 9/26 at 8 p.m. on FOX. We haven't seen Rachel Bilson in a starring TV role since she copped California attitude as Summer Roberts on 'The OC.' Bilson's return comes from 'OC' creator Josh Schwartz, who's dreamt up a medical drama about a northern girl plunked down at a practice in Alabama, Premieres Monday, 9/26 at 9 p.m. on CW.

Jeremy Sisto plays a dad who's uprooted his teenage daughter from their Manhattan home and moved her to the wholesome 'burbs. Cheryl Hines is one of the town's crazy-haired mums. Premieres Wednesday, 9/28 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. We would advise you not to get too attached to this unlikely-buddies sitcom in which Kevin Dillon toughens up David Hornsby. CBS has thrown all its muscle behind 'Broke Girls' and from the clips we've seen 'Gentleman' doesn't have the laughs to buck the odds. Premieres Thursday 9/29 on CBS. Dern plays a drug addict who decides to turn her life around after a rehab epiphany. It co-stars Luke Wilson (who is presumably hoping to bounce back from those AT&T commercials). Premieres Monday, 10/10 at 9:30 p.m. on HBO. In her first starring TV role since 'My So-Called Life,' Claire Danes plays a CIA agent investigating the fishy rescue of a U.S. soldier. Premieres Sunday, 10/2 at 10 p.m. on Showtime. You knew the man who created 'Nip/Tuck' had to be getting sick of doling out sunshine on 'Glee' every week, right? Murphy is getting back to his twisted roots with this psychosexual horror mystery that stars Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton. Premieres Wednesday, 10/5 at 10 p.m. on FX. This is quite a switch from his three-son situation; Tim Allen plays a stay-at-home dad in an all-woman house. Premieres Tuesday, 10/10 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Already missing the man-tics of Vince and Co.? 'Man Up!' will fill your ensemble-shaped void. Three best guy friends (including Dan Fogler of 'Take Me Home Tonight') struggle to find their roles in a woman's world. Premieres Tuesday, 10/18 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The people who brought you 'Lost' must have loved the Grimm Brothers, because their next effort, 'Once Upon a Time,' is a fairy tale extravaganza. Ginnifer Goodwin plays Snow White, and Jennifer Morrison plays the daughter of two fairy tale characters. Premieres Sunday, 10/23 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The animated series about a sophisticated seven-year-old was created by Jonah Hill, who also voices the main character. Premieres Sunday,10/30 at 8:30 p.m. on FOX. AMC has already made addictive TV out of advertising, zombies and methmaking -- so we have no doubt they'll be able to juice up the building of the Transcontinental Railroad. Anson Mount plays a confederate soldier out to avenge his wife's death. Premieres Sunday, 10/6 at 10 p.m. on AMC. High school girls are horrible -- and two single mums (Jamie Pressley and Katie Finneran) are fed up with living with them. Premieres Wednesday, 11/30 at 9:30 p.m. on FOX. Now go back in time with Buffy. Two decades in the life and times of Sarah Michelle Gellar >>

