NYPD Prepares To Launch A Network of Thousands Of Cameras With AI Software That Detects Suspicious Activity

Photo: NY1 video

The NYPD and Lockheed Martin have set up their “Ring of Steel” camera project in lower Manhattan and expect 2,000 cameras to be online by early August.NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly told The New York Post the $200 million project is designed to “make the 1.7 miles south of Canal Street the safest business district anywhere.”



Human cops and an artificial intelligence program based in a downtown Operation Command centre will monitor the video feeds from the cameras along with other data, like radioactivity, that is collected by Lower Manhattan and Midtown Manhattan Security Initiative.

The AI software uses algorithms that can search video images for specific shapes, sizes, and colours, and also zero in on unattended packages or suspicious behaviour, like a vehicle moving against traffic. The program also analyses data from biological, chemical and radiological sensors.

An additional 1,000 cameras will go online by the tenth anniversary of 9/11 with 400 at Ground Zero alone.

The “Ring of Steel” project is in addition to Mayor Bloomberg’s traffic cameras dubbed “Midtown in Motion” that monitors midtown traffic and allows operators to manually control traffic lights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.