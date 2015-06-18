'Ring of Fire' weather pattern could bring tropical floods to New York

Reuters Images The center of Tropical Storm Bill is seen making landfall on Matagorda Island, Texas in this GOES East NOAA satellite image.

Tropical storm Bill hit Texas on Tuesday, June 16, bringing more rain to an area that’s still recovering from deadly floods on Memorial Day weekend.

As Texans prepare for the potential of more flooding, a “ring of fire” weather pattern is pushing the remnants of Bill further up north.

It’s a fairly common pattern for the summer, and it will arc over Houston, St. Louis, and New York during the coming week, Slate reports.

But there’s one key thing about this storm that makes it rather unusual: While tropical storms typically weaken as they hit land, Bill might actually intensify.

By drawing moisture from the soil via an unusual process called “brown ocean,” some storms manage to keep their strength after landfall. Plus, since May was the wettest month in US history, Bill will have a lot of moisture to draw from.

High pressure over the Southeast will push the storm further north, meaning heavy floods could spread all the way to New York by the weekend, Slate reports. And according to a recent announcement from the National Weather Service, seven to nine inches of rain — several months’ worth — are expected over the next week.

So if you have plans to be out and about, bring an umbrella!

If only we could send all this water to California…

