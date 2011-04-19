This Ukranian Just Bought The World's Most Expensive Home

Katya Wachtel, Gus Lubin
rinat akhmetov

Ukranian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov just bought the most expensive home ever sold for $221 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The record-setting property is the penthouse at London’s One Hyde Park.

The transaction occured last year, but the buyer’s identity was unknown until now.

Akhmetov is the son of a coal miner, who earned his fortune as a banker and then a steel and mining magnate. In 2009 he bought the West Virginia-based United Coal Company. His estimated net worth is $5.2 billion.

At One Hyde Park, Akhmetov will have access to the luxury amenities of the Mandarin Oriental hotel, which is just next door… Reportedly there’s a tunnel from A to B! Plus, security guards are none other than former SAS members. His new neighbour? Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who recently purchased another penthouse in the same development.

Very nice location... London Riveria-esque

Luxist

The World's Most Expensive Home is a property in that glass and brick building

The exterior of One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge

Luxist

The interior of the apartments

The opulent living area

Another sample living room

Photo courtesy of onehydepark.com

Residents have a view of the park and the lake...

... and a view out to the City

The rear of the development

One Hyde Park at dusk

