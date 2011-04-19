This Ukranian Just Bought The World's Most Expensive Home

Ukranian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov just bought the most expensive home ever sold for $221 million, according to the Daily Mail.



The record-setting property is the penthouse at London’s One Hyde Park.

The transaction occured last year, but the buyer’s identity was unknown until now.

Akhmetov is the son of a coal miner, who earned his fortune as a banker and then a steel and mining magnate. In 2009 he bought the West Virginia-based United Coal Company. His estimated net worth is $5.2 billion.

At One Hyde Park, Akhmetov will have access to the luxury amenities of the Mandarin Oriental hotel, which is just next door… Reportedly there’s a tunnel from A to B! Plus, security guards are none other than former SAS members. His new neighbour? Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who recently purchased another penthouse in the same development.

