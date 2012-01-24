RIM's Stock Tanks After Hiring A No-Name CEO Who Might Be Worse Than What They Had

Thorsten Heins run as CEO of RIM is off to a bad start.



RIM’s stock is down 6.7% this morning after Heins introduced himself to the world.

Heins’ introductory video as CEO was incredibly bland, and tone-deaf to the major issues facing the company. Engadget has a good selection of actual quotes, here’s a small sample:

“We have taken this to totally new heights and that journey isn’t over yet.”

“If we continue doing well what we’re doing, I see no problems with us being in the top three players worldwide in the next years in wireless.”

“At the very core of RIM is the innovation. We always think ahead. We always think forward. We sometimes think the unthinkable. And that is fantastic.”

“We are a great innovative company, but sometimes we innovate too much while we’re building a product.”

“What we need to get a bit better at here is to have a little bit more of an ear toward the consumer. I want the strengthen this by bringing really good marketing expertise in.”

Yikes! Does this sound like a guy that’s going to shake things up? Does this sound like a guy with a vision for the future of smartphones? No and no.

Heins is arguably worse than Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis. For all their faults, those guys did build RIM into a giant company. And those guys are personally invested in its success. Heins has no background in building a big company, and no background in turning around a big company. If RIM fails it doesn’t reflect on him. He came into a crappy situation, so no one is going to blame him.

Now wonder investors are running away this morning. The stock drop is the worst RIM has seen in a month, according to Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman.

