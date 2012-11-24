RIM's Stock Is On Fire Today

What’s the opposite of a Black Friday sale? That’s what’s happening to RIM’s stock today as it jumps as much as 13% this morning.



Part of the jump has to do with a long time RIM sceptic changing his mind. Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports:

“Kris Thompson, analyst with National Bank Financial, said the BlackBerry 10 line of smartphones will sell better than expected. The new phones, scheduled to go on sale in February, should post shipments of about 35.5 million units next fiscal year, up from a previous estimate of 31.6 million.”

We still think RIM is toast, but make it’s less burnt toast? Check out the six-month stock chart for RIM:

Photo: Yahoo Finance

